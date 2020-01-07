Chilly mid-week, then a big, wet warm-up returns

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, cold front late, low 28

Wednesday: Clearing skies, cool, high 34

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 48

Friday: Rainy, mild, high 58

Saturday: Rainy & breezy, falling temps late, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It will be a fair night with clouds increasing again overnight tonight with lows dropping back into the upper 20s. Normal is in the lower 20s, so it will remain above normal overnight. We will see some snow showers mainly north and northeast towards daybreak on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be our coldest afternoon since December 19th, as temps will only top in the lower to middle 30s with sunshine returning. We will see mostly clear overnight and cooler temps running near normal to start Thursday in the lower 20s.

Thursday clouds will increase quick with temps pushing into the upper 40s, rain will move in overnight and will stick around for days. This will set a 48 hour period of really wet weather for January.

Friday temps will push to near record levels with highs in the upper 50s with rain on and off through the day. The rain will continue into the day on Saturday with morning highs near 60 and then falling later as the cold front passes.

On the backside we could see some snow flurries before sunrise on Sunday, then partly sunny skies in the afternoon with highs in the middle 40s.

Monday and Tuesday temps rebound back to near 50 with a chance of rain both afternoons.

-Dave