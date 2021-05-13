Chilly May pattern, warm-up coming this weekend

High pressure over the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes will provide another day of bright sunshine, after a frosty start. Temperatures dipped to freezing in eastern Ohio.

Sunshine and dry conditions will prevail through the weekend, with a gradual warmup. The high will shift east by the weekend, bringing a return flow of milder air and much more seasonable weather. Clouds will increase Sunday as a warm front develops south of the Ohio River and a disturbance moves just south of the region.

Another wave of low pressure will bring showers Monday, as a system moves slowly east across the Ohio Valley. A frontal boundary will move south of the Ohio River Tuesday, with partial clearing and mild temperatures in the 70s. The warmer weather will stick around next week, with showers returning Thursday and Friday.

Forecast