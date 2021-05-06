Chilly May pattern, showers return, followed by frost

Chilly high pressure and a northwesterly flow will make it fell more like April. Morning temperatures dipped into the low to mid-30s with scattered frost north and east of Columbus.

High clouds will filter the sunshine later in the day and gradually thicken. A disturbance will bring showers off and on late tonight and Friday, with cool readings in the 40s and 50s. The rain will taper off in the evening, with clearing Saturday morning, resulting in more pockets of frost.

Dry weather is forecasted for Saturday, with cool conditions in the low 60s. Then another storm will arrive late Saturday night and Sunday, bringing more rain. Clearing skies and cool conditions will return early next week.

  • Thursday: Clouds increase, cool. High 61
  • Tonight: Cloudy, chilly, showers. Low 43
  • Friday: Gray, chilly, few showers. High 59 (43)
  • Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 60 (38)
  • Sunday: Showers, storm likely. High 57 (44)
  • Monday: Partly cloudy. High 59 (43)
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 62 (40)
  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 65 (42)

