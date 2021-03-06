Chilly March weekend, warmer next week

We’re enjoying plenty of sunshine this weekend, but despite the higher sun angle of early March, the air is quite chilly in a deep northwesterly flow. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 40s, and the mornings will be cold, with readings in the low to mid-20s.

High pressure ridging south across the Great Lakes will dominate the quiet pattern, as low pressure tracks far to the south and off the Atlantic Coast. An extended period of quiet weather will persist until the late in the week, with a gradual warming trend noticeable beginning Monday.

A shift to a mild southerly flow will develop early next week, returning temperatures to seasonal levels and warmer. Clouds will increase Monday afternoon as a weak frontal system approaches, but there is little in the way of moisture.

Dry weather will continue until the end of the week, when a stronger system tracks north of the Great Lakes and a cold front drops south into the region Friday. Highs will range into the low to mid-60s most of the week.

Forecast

Saturday: Sunny, cool. High 40 Tonight: Clear, cold. Low 24 Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 41 (23)

Monday: Partly sunny, milder. High 58 (28)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 62 (37) Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy. High 64 (45) Thursday: Showers. High 62 (53) Friday: Showers. High 54 (46)