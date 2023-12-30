A broad upper-level storm will drift farther southeast of Ohio, allowing drier air to filter in from the northwest. Afternoon temperatures will peak in the low 40s. Clouds will fill in later tonight, with morning readings in the low 30s.

A clipper system sliding across the lower Great Lakes and northern Ohio on New Year’s Eve will be accompanied by a few periods of snow, mixed with rain, mainly over the northern half of the state. Lingering moisture will change to snow showers overnight and taper off early on New Year’s Day behind a cold front. Some areas could see a dusting on the grass.

High pressure will build down from Canada and across the Ohio Valley early in the week, resulting in more sunshine and seasonable weather. The next chance for a few rain/snow showers will come Wednesday night and Thursday.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 41

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 33

New Year’s Eve: Cloudy, light showers p.m. High 40

New Year’s Day: Early flurries, clouds linger, colder. High 38 (31)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 40 (27)

Wednesday: More clouds. High 41 (28)

Thursday: Early flurry, clouds, little colder. High 35 (29)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 37 (23)