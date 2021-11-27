QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clouds linger, chilly Low 27

Today: Clouds thicken, evening showers. High 40

Tonight: Chance for showers, then mostly cloudy. Low 30

Sunday: Windy, cold, snow showers. High 36

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 38

Tuesday: More sunshine. High 47

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a cold and cloudy start to the weekend ahead of more showers.

With high pressure on bong out, we’re making room for our next chance for rain and snow showers. As a system moved i from the west , a warm front will lift through by Saturday afternoon. Despite the name, we won’t see much of a warmup. Highs will only climb to the lower 40s alongside a southerly breeze ahead of afternoon rain showers.

Showers will continue tonight as a railing cold front approaches the area. Lows will fall near freezing and allow for a light rain and snow mix, with little to no new snow accumulation.

The rain and snow mix will continue on Sunday alongside a drop in temperature and highs struggling to reach 40°.

Cold weather and the chance for showers will continue Sunday night into Monday as another system moves through. Monday morning we will wake up to light snowfall accumulation and lows in the mid 20s. Showers will wrap up by Monday afternoon as highs top off around 40°.

Dry, cool weather will move into the forecast starting Tuesday. Both Tuesday & Wednesday will start off in the 30s then reach a high in the mid 40s. We’ll see a warmup on Thursdays into the mid 50s ahead of another system which will bring rain starting on Friday.

Have a great day!!

– Liz