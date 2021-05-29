Chilly holiday weekend, gray skies will clear in time for Memorial Day

Don’t expect it to feel like May until Monday.

A trailing upper low will keep the weather gray and chilly, with a few sprinkles, as a series of low-pressure waves drift off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. Temperatures will hover in the low 50s, then fall back to the mid-40s late tonight under cloudy skies, with a few light showers possible overnight.

The rest of the holiday weekend should be better, although clouds will linger much of the day Sunday, with some breaks of sunshine primarily over the western portion of the state. Temperatures will continue to stay far below normal (upper 70s), with readings edging back to the mid- 60s.

Memorial Day will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with temperatures increasing to the low 70s. A westerly flow will bring a return to seasonable temperatures next week, with highs in the 70s. Clouds will return Monday night and Tuesday. The weather will become active again beginning Wednesday, with scattered showers and storms Wednesday into Friday.

Forecast