A broad upper-level storm over the Midwest will drift east, allowing additional moisture to pivot around the system in the form of scattered light showers, mixed with wet snowflakes in spots.

The low-pressure area will sag southeast of Ohio, with snow showers developing ahead of a secondary cold front overnight, tapering off to a few flurries Saturday morning.

Partial clearing will take place later on Saturday, as the storm system moves away. Afternoon temperatures will peak in the low 40s. Clouds will fill in later Saturday night.

A clipper system sliding across northern Ohio on New Year’s Eve will be accompanied by a few periods of snow, mixed with rain, mainly over the northern half of Ohio.

Moisture will change to snow showers overnight and linger on New Year’s Day with the arrival of a secondary cold front. Some areas could see a dusting on the grass.

Forecast

Friday: Cloudy, chilly, rain/snow shower. High 39

Tonight: Scattered snow showers. Low 34

Saturday: Early flurries, late clearing. High 43

New Year’s Eve: Cloudy, breezy, passing rain/snow showers p.m. High 41 (35)

New Year’s Day: Cloudy, colder, flurries. High 37 (32)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 39 (27)

Wednesday: More clouds. High 41 (29)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 39 (28)