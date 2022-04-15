HAPPY EASTER / PASSOVER!

Skies will turn partly cloudy this afternoon, with a gusty southwesterly wind (20-35 mph). A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for the northern half of the state, where a few gusts will reach 40 mph. Afternoon highs will approach 70 degrees, but not warm up like again until next Thursday!

A cold front will arrive overnight, accompanied by showers after sundown (8:10 p.m.) — the start of Passover. Skies will remain cloudy Saturday morning, with showers sliding off to the east before midday. Sunshine will return in the afternoon, with a cool northwesterly breeze and readings in the 50s.

We could see frost Easter Sunday morning under fair skies, with light winds under high pressure. Clouds will arrive later in the day, and showers develop late Sunday night into Monday, as a system passes south of the state. A cool northwesterly flow early next week will keep temperatures about 10 degrees below normal, before a midweek warmup.

Forecast

Good Friday: Mostly sunny, windy, mild, high clouds p.m. High 69

Tonight: Becoming cloudy, showers developing later, breezy. Low 46

Saturday: Morning showers, cloudy, p.m. clearing. High 56

Easter: Early frost, mostly sunny, cool. High 50 (31)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 53 (38)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, chilly. High 52 (36)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 62 (34)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High 67 (48)

Have a good holiday weekend! -Ben