QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, high 45

Tonight: Light wintry mix, low 28

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 44

Thursday: Cold sunshine, high 49

Friday: Few clouds, high 56

Saturday: Increasing clouds, shower late, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Halloween!

We have got a cold day ahead of us, so keep the coats handy for the Halloween costumes! Expect just partly cloudy skies earlier in the day, with mainly dry conditions, until this evening. We’ve got a cold front that will track in, bringing the potential for a few light, scattered snow showers this evening. Timing-wise, looking to arrive between about 7 PM and 2 AM, with little to no accumulation expected.

As far as temperatures go, we top out in the middle 40s, then fall through the 30s late this evening. But we will be breezy, so we will be factoring in a wind chill.

For Wednesday, expect partly cloudy skies, with highs back into the middle 40s, keeping us close to 15 degrees below normal for this point in the year.

We kick off a slight warming trend Thursday. Expect highs in the upper 40s to near 50 with more sunshine out.

By Friday, we warm back closer to average. Highs top out in the middle 50s with just a few clouds out.

We’ll be warmer by this weekend, as highs push close to 60. We’re looking at a mostly dry weekend, with the exception of an isolated shower or two, mainly late Saturday, overnight into Sunday.

-McKenna