A cool westerly breeze and temperatures struggling to reach 70 this afternoon reflect a big change after a week of summerlike weather.

A cold front trailing low pressure over the northern Great Lakes will push east of the Ohio Valley. There will be some periods of sunshine mixed with clouds.

A secondary reinforcing shot of cool air diving southeast through the Midwest will raise the possibility of a few showers early tonight. Readings during Football Friday Nite will drop from the mid-60s to the upper 50s.

Much cooler air will arrive in the wake of the cold front, resulting in blustery conditions this weekend, with generally cloudy skies and scattered sprinkles during the OSU/Maryland game. Temperatures will only reach the mid-50s in the afternoon, after starting off in the 40s during the morning.

Sunday will be a little brighter, but still quite chilly, with afternoon readings again in the low to mid-50s.

Readings will remain well below normal through the beginning of next week, before a gradual return to seasonal levels. Skies will still feature some cloud cover on Monday, turning partly to mostly sunny Tuesday.

Another chance for showers will come on Thursday with a cold front.

Forecast

Friday: Clouds linger, some sun. High 70

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 46

Saturday: Mix sun, clouds, stray shower, breezy. High 56

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 55 (42)

Monday: Mix clouds and sun. High 57 (44)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 60 (40)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 66 (40)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High 69 (48)

Friday: Partly sunny, shower possible. High 60 (45)