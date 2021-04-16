Chilly fall pattern will linger through weekend

We woke up to patchy frost after skies briefly cleared early. Skies have clouded over, holding in those chilly temperatures that make it feel like fall. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the low 50s, and then dip into the upper 30s early Saturday. A clearing trend overnight will again lead to some patchy frost.

A large upper-level low pressure over the Northeast will bring plenty of clouds through the weekend. A few light showers will develop late Saturday afternoon, after the OSU spring game, with temperatures in the mid-50s. We’ll see a few more showers Sunday afternoon with another upper disturbance.

The weather looks to stay unseasonably cool early next week. A cold front will bring scattered showers late Tuesday, and even colder weather midweek could bring a few snowflakes.

