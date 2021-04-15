Chilly fall pattern to linger through weekend

Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will make it seem like we have shifted into fall weather. A large upper-level low pressure dropping south over the Great Lakes and Northeast will bring some light moisture in the form of a few sprinkles, primarily across the northeastern part of the state.

Afternoon temperatures will barely get to 50, and then dip into the mid-30s early Friday. A clearing trend overnight will lead to some patchy valley frost.

The weekend will be cool and on the mainly cloudy side. A few light showers will move through late Saturday afternoon after the OSU spring game, with temperatures in the mid-50s. We’ll see a few more showers Sunday afternoon with another upper disturbance.

The weather looks to stay unseasonably cool next week. A cold front will bring scattered showers Tuesday and chillier weather midweek.

Forecast