Chilly fall pattern to linger through weekend

Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will make it seem like we have shifted into fall weather. A large upper-level low pressure dropping south over the Great Lakes and Northeast will bring some light moisture in the form of a few sprinkles, primarily across the northeastern part of the state.
Afternoon temperatures will barely get to 50, and then dip into the mid-30s early Friday. A clearing trend overnight will lead to some patchy valley frost.
The weekend will be cool and on the mainly cloudy side. A few light showers will move through late Saturday afternoon after the OSU spring game, with temperatures in the mid-50s. We’ll see a few more showers Sunday afternoon with another upper disturbance.
The weather looks to stay unseasonably cool next week. A cold front will bring scattered showers Tuesday and chillier weather midweek.
Forecast
- Thursday: Cloudy, cooler few sprinkles. High 48
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chilly breeze. Low 38
- Friday: Partly cloudy. High 54
- Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers p.m. High 56 (39)
- Sunday: Clouds, showers likely. High 58 (45)
- Monday: Partly sunny. High 63 (42)
- Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, shower. High 62 (44)
- Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun, chilly. High 56 (36)