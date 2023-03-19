QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, high 37

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 24

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 50

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 56

Wednesday: Few showers, high 55

Thursday: Some rain, high 68

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Sunday!

We end the weekend on a chilly note, with temperatures topping out in the upper 30s this afternoon with a bit of a breeze. We do start the day with a bit of cloud cover across the region, but those clouds will gradually decrease into the afternoon and evening hours.

Clear skies overnight will allow for another steep drop in temperatures, with Monday morning lows in the 20s. By the afternoon, however, temperatures shape up! We will be looking at highs right near 50 in Columbus under mostly sunny skies.

For Tuesday, expect a few more clouds out, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s, putting us back above normal for this time of year.

By Wednesday, rain is back in the forecast. Expect a few showers both Wednesday and Thursday as a series of disturbances makes its way through the Ohio Valley. Temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid 50s. By Thursday, we’re back into the upper 60s.

Heavier rain is on the way for Friday as a frontal boundary makes it’s way through the state. Highs drop back to the mid to upper 50s for Friday afternoon. It looks like we’ll actually hit our “high” for the day at midnight on Friday morning.

For Saturday, drier conditions with partly sunny skies, and highs in the lower 50s.

-McKenna