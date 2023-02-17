QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Flurries, breezy, high 33

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, low 21

Saturday: Seasonable sunshine, high 44

Sunday: Few clouds, breezy, high 52

Monday: Iso. shower, clouds, high 49

Tuesday: Showers south, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

Our cold front has officially moved through, and that is giving us a very steep drop in temperatures this morning! We hit our official high temperature for the date at midnight, but temperatures are falling, and will only rebound to the lower 30s as we head into the afternoon. It will also be breezy, so feeling colder. As yesterday’s system continues pulling east, expect some flurry activity at times going into the early afternoon.

Clouds work to break up this evening and overnight into Saturday morning, allowing for another steep drop in temperatures. We start off in the lower 20s Saturday morning, but a southerly flow kicks in, and the clear skies help warm us up into the middle 40s for daytime highs.

By Sunday, expect just a few more clouds out, and a bit breezier conditions. This is out ahead of a week cold front that moves through. This may bring us a few sprinkles, but for the most part, expect mainly dry conditions for the weekend.

As we kick off the next workweek, rain chances do start to pick up. Looking at just isolated showers Monday, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. By Tuesday, looks like we’ll see some shower activity south, then rain chances picking up late and into Wednesday.

Temperatures continue their above-average trend for much of the extended period.

-McKenna