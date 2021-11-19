Forecast:

Today: Mix sun & clouds, chilly day. High 42

Tonight: Increasing clouds, cold. Low 29

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 50

Sunday: Rain, breezy. High 51

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, falling temps. High 36

Tuesday: Chilly sunshine. High 39

Forecast Discussion:

Good morning and happy Fri-YAY!

It’s a chilly end to the week, but this weekend will bring warmer, more seasonal temperatures and the next chance for rain.

Clouds have build in this morning and are helping to keep temperatures in the 30s. These clouds are thanks to a northwest breeze. This breeze over the Great Lakes has lead to a few snow flurries near Cleveland, and is just reaching Central Ohio in the form of thicker clouds.

As high pressure takes charge this afternoon, clouds will start to break up and the wind will shift from northwest to southwest. Temperatures will be limited to to highs in the lower 40s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Tonight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will quickly drop to the upper 20s, which is about 5 degrees colder than normal.

Saturday will be dry, but cloudy. A more southerly shift in wind will help to usher in warmer air and bring temperatures up near 50 degrees, which is right in line with average.

Saturday night into Sunday, rain will start to build in ahead of a cold front. With low temperatures bottoming out around 40 degrees, we will be watching just for a chilly rain.

Wet conditions will continue through Sunday night, then we’ll be left with a dry but much colder start to the workweek.

Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will start off in the 20s, then only reach a high in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday will be on the chilly side as well with highs only reaching the mid 40s. Then Wednesday night in Thursday we’ll see another chance for rain showers.

Have a great day!

-Liz