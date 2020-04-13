Chilly early March-like pattern setting up for mid-April

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT TUESDAY 12am-9am

Temps area-wide will drop into the lower 30s tonight. Do not forget to protect temperature sensitive plants, pipes/hoses (turn off water), and of course protect Fluffy & Fido (pets).

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mixed clouds, patchy frost late, low 33

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, high 48

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers later, flurries overnight, high 48

Thursday: Early AM snow showers, partly sunny, high 49

Friday: Sct’d showers, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

An early morning cold front has brought a much nastier airmass in through the day dropping temps. Winds will relax this evening and overnight as skies will slowly clear behind the front with temps falling into the lower 30s. With winds becoming light out of the west to northwest by morning at 3-6, we could have some patchy frost in the morning.

Tuesday will see partly cloudy skies early giving way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. It will be about as cool as Monday afternoon but will not feel as cool due to a lot less wind. Expect highs to top ion the upper 40s.

Wednesday will start off with less clouds early again, but will cloud up quickly with highs back into the upper 40s with scattered showers late in the day. Some of these showers will continue into Wednesday night. It is possible as temps drop into the 30s overnight that we could see some overnight snow showers into early Thursday morning.

Thursday will be another chilly day with partly sunny skies again and highs in the upper 40s. Friday will start off slightly less chilly in the mid 30s but we will see scattered showers on Friday as a weak boundary zips through. This will keep highs in the upper 40s again.

The good news is we should see some more sunshine on Saturday, and this will allow our temps to climb to the lower 50s, however that is still 10-12 degrees below normal on Saturday. We will see clouds increase Saturday night and on Sunday a warm front will lift north and this should give us a chance of showers but highs in the lower 60s.

Another weak front will pass Sunday night and temps will fall back into the upper 50s for next Monday with slow clearing.

-Dave