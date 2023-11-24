High pressure will settle over the region, bringing dry and chilly weather for holiday shopping. Afternoon temperatures will Slowly climb into the seasonal low 40s, along with some sunshine.

High pressure will push farther east on Saturday, after a cold start in the mid-20s, ensuring dry and crisp weather for the Big Game at Ann Arbor, with a kickoff temperature in the mid-30s.

Clouds will build later ahead of a storm dropping southeast across the Rockies into the southern Plains, which will bring some wintry weather to the middle of the country. Snow will spread north from Kansas City to Chicago and Detroit, with rain from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley.

Roads conditions on Sunday afternoon will be wet, even in the northwest, where some wet snow will mix. Much colder air and gusty winds will develop in the wake of low pressure over the Great Lakes, with rain and snow showers overnight.

Early next week will bring a taste of winter, with highs in the mid-30s Monday and Tuesday and morning readings in the low 20s, before the weather moderates later in the week.

Forecast

Friday: Partly sunny. High 42

Tonight: Clearing, cold. Low 26

Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 42 (26)

Sunday: Showers p.m., wintry mix north. High 47 (29)

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, windy, cold. High 35 (30)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, flurries north. High 36 (21)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 41 (25)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 43 (25)