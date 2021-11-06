QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clear sky, frosty & quite chilly, low 28

Today: Sunny sky, high 56

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly, low 33

Sunday: Sunny and mild, high 60

Monday: Mainly sunny, warmer, high 65

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 64

Wednesday: Partly sunny and mild, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s another cold start to the day, but a warming trend will kick in this weekend and carry into the start of the workweek.

With high pressure in charge, we’ll see a clear sky and little wind to start the weekend. This will lead to a cold, frosty start with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Once sunshine takes over this afternoon, temperatures will climb to the mid 50s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Tonight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. Without clouds to act like a blanket and trap in daytime heating, temperatures will have nor problem falling down near freezing.

Our warming trend will continue on Sunday as highs climb near 60s, then jump to the mid 60s under s a mostly sunny sky Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday.

Clouds will build back in on Thursday ahead of a system that will bring rain into the forecast Thursday night into Friday.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz