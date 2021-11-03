QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clouds increase, cool, high 48

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and frosty, low 30

Thursday: Clearing skies, crisp, high 49

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 52

Saturday: Sunny skies, high 55

Sunday: Mostly sunny & mild, high 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

After the first widespread freeze of the season for Central Ohio, more cold weather is on the way.

Despite the sunshine, it’s going to be a chilly day. Clouds will start to build in through the afternoon and evening evening, helping to limit high temperatures to the upper 40s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll stay stay under a mostly cloudy sky as lows fall down near 30 degrees.

After another cold start to the day, clouds will clear out on Thursday as temperatures top off in the upper 40s.

High pressure will take charge by the end of the week and into the weekend. This will keep around a calm wind and clear out the clouds. The lack of clouds will lead to more chilly nights around 30 degrees, but introduce a warming trend as well. By Sunday and into the start of the workweek, highs will climb near 60 degrees, which is just a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Have a great day!

-Liz