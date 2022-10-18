QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’d showers, breezy, high 46

Tonight: Wet wintry mix, low 37

Wednesday: Sct’d showers, high 48

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 53

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 63

Saturday: Sunny, milder, high 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We have got another very chilly day on tap for Central Ohio. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 40s, but the strong breeze sticks around, which will make it feel several degrees colder. By this afternoon, scattered shower activity really starts to pick up, mainly in the form of rain, with some wet flakes in the northwest. That shower activity continues overnight, with that wet mix inching closer to Columbus, and even into our southern counties overnight. Little to no accumulation is expected, but still looking at those first flakes of the season!

Shower and mix activity continues Wednesday morning, before gradually tapering off Wednesday afternoon. The breeze does stick around Wednesday, with gusts to 25 mph. Highs on Wednesday will be a degree or two warmer, in the upper 40s.

By Thursday, clouds begin clearing up, and temperatures kick off a warming trend. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

By Friday, we end the workweek on a very seasonable note, with highs topping out in the lower 60s under mainly sunny skies. This will mark the 10th week of Football Friday Nite, with more dry, nice weather on tap!

For the weekend, temperatures rebound back into the 70s, with mainly sunny skies.

-McKenna