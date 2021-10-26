QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy & cool, high 53

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly breeze, low 41

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 58

Thursday: Cloudy, rain showers later, high 65

Friday: Wet and breezy, high 59

Saturday: Showers ending, then mostly cloudy & cool, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon & happy Tuesday!

Cool, clouds weather will stick around ahead of a wet end to the week.

Today, we’ll see clouds gradually decrease through the afternoon, but hold on to a chilly north to northwest breeze. Wind speeds will stay at 10-20 mph and contribute to an extra wind chill. High temperatures on their own will be on the chilly side and only climb to the low to mid 50s.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky and hold keep around a chilly westerly breeze. Low temperatures will fall down to around 40 degrees. Areas farther to the east will bottom out in the mid to upper 30s, so watch out for frost!

After a chilly start to the day, clouds will build back in Wednesday and limit temperatures to the upper 50s.

A warmer, more southerly shift in wind will arrive on Thursday and help to boost temperatures into the mid 60s. This warmer air though will be followed by the next chance for rain.

As a area of low pressure builds in from the southwest, we’ll start to see showers by Thursday afternoon. This system will keep soggy conditions around Thursday night, Friday and even into the start of the weekend. But the weekend won’t be a total washout, we’ll see drier conditions Sunday and into the day Monday.

Tuesday,

Have a great day!

-Liz