Chilly April weather, gradual improvement next few days

A large southward in the upper-level flow is making it feel more like late winter than early spring. We started the day with temperatures in the upper 20s and a widespread freeze, with light northwesterly winds and isolated flurries/sprinkles.

High pressure will provide some sunshine, mixing with instability clouds and isolated showers through mid-afternoon. Expect another unseasonably chilly day, as temperatures stay in the 40s, well below the normal of 66 degrees. A freeze warning is in effect again early Friday, as temperatures dip to near or a little below freezing under mainly clear skies and a slight southwest breeze.

A little milder weather and a light southerly flow will boost readings a little closer to seasonal levels Friday. Low pressure will move across the Southern states Saturday, bringing periods of rain, with temperatures in the cool 50s. Some clearing will follow Sunday.

A significant warmup next week will see temperatures rebound into the 60s Monday and 70s Tuesday in a southwesterly flow.

Forecast