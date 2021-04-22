Chilly April weather, gradual improvement next few days

A large southward in the upper-level flow is making it feel more like late winter than early spring. We started the day with temperatures in the upper 20s and a widespread freeze, with light northwesterly winds and isolated flurries/sprinkles.

High pressure will provide some sunshine, mixing with instability clouds and isolated showers through mid-afternoon. Expect another unseasonably chilly day, as temperatures stay in the 40s, well below the normal of 66 degrees. A freeze warning is in effect again early Friday, as temperatures dip to near or a little below freezing under mainly clear skies and a slight southwest breeze.

A little milder weather and a light southerly flow will boost readings a little closer to seasonal levels Friday. Low pressure will move across the Southern states Saturday, bringing periods of rain, with temperatures in the cool 50s. Some clearing will follow Sunday.

A significant warmup next week will see temperatures rebound into the 60s Monday and 70s Tuesday in a southwesterly flow.

  • Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, spotty showers, chilly. High 49
  • Tonight: Mainly clear, frost. Low 33
  • Friday: Mostly sunny. High 60
  • Saturday: Periods of rain. High 61 (43)
  • Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy, cool. High 54 (44)
  • Monday: Sunny, seasonable High 67 (38)
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 79 (48)
  • Wednesday: Partly sunny, late storm. High 81 (56)

