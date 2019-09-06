Chilly and clear start to the morning

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly clear early, increasing clouds late, high 78

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 58

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 76

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 76

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 77

Tuesday: Clouds clearing, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Friday!

It’s a mostly clear and chilly start to the morning with lows in the 50s, and even a few 40s!

After sunrise, we’ll see sunshine bring temperatures near 70 degrees by noon, then top off in the upper 70s to right around 80 degrees.

Through the afternoon and evening, a weak cold front will move across the area. This will lead to an increase in cloud cover and the slight chance for showers. Most areas will stay dry, but cool and cloudy for Football Friday Nite. Temperatures by kickoff will be in the 70s, but you may need a jacket by the end of the game as they fall into the 60s.

Saturday morning, we’ll still be under a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures back down to the mid to upper 50s. If you’re tailgating before the Buckeye game, you might need a jacket, but shouldn’t need it for long. By kickoff, temperatures will be back up near 70 degrees and then top off in the mid 70s.

Clouds and cool temperatures will stay in the forecast Sunday. We’ll wake up in the upper 50s, then only reach a high in the mid 70s, which is about 5 degrees below normal.

Clouds clear out on Monday, which will be the start of a warming trend. Mostly sunny sky will bring highs to the mid 80s on Tuesday, then mid to upper 80s Wednesday ahead of our next chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great day!

-Liz