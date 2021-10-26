COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles, breezy and cool. High 53

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly NW breeze. Low 41

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 59

Thursday: Afternoon showers and breezy. High 66(48)

Friday: Rain, breezy. High 58 (52)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

A few sprinkles will linger this morning after yesterday’s rain. Surface high pressure will build into the region from the west today. Clouds will decrease during the day. Though there will be a little sunshine by evening , it will still be a pretty cool day. The high will be near 55 but with a stiff north wind, around 15 miles per hour with gusts into the mid-20s, it will feel several degrees colder.



Skies will become partly cloudy tonight with a chilly low near 40.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and dry. The high temperature will be near 60.

Another cross country weather system takes aim on the Ohio Valley with more rain for Thursday afternoon, not ideal Trick Or Treat weather.

Friday will be rainy and breezy. A few light showers will linger Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny.



Happy Tuesday!

-Bob