QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Low 35

Today: Windy, cold, chance for snow showers. High 40

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low 26

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 39

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cool. High 43

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then chance for rain late. High 46

Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer. High 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

More cloudy and chilly conditions are on the way for the end of the weekend and start of the workweek.

As a cold front continues to push east, we’re left behind with clouds and a chilly west to northwest breeze. Wind gusts at times out of the west will reach over 25 mph with will make our near 40 degree highs feel like we only topped out around freezing.

Overnight, high pressure will briefly build in. This will help to clear out some of the clouds and aid in quickly dropping temperatures down to the mid 20s.

After a chilly start to the workweek, more clouds will build in ahead of another clipper system. Highs on Monday will again be limited to around 40 degrees, which is about 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

As this system moves through Monday night, we’ll see a few rain and snow showers as lows fall near freezing. Drier conditions move in Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see a slight warming trend these days as well as highs climb to the mid 40s.

Another chance for rain showers will move in Wednesday night. Since lows will bottom out around 40 degrees, we’ll see rain and not snow.

Warmer, above normal temperatures move in by the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will both start off around 40 degrees, then hit a high in the 50s.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz