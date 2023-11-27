QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, stray flurries, high 34

Tonight: Very chilly, low 20

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 32 (22)

Wednesday: Partly sunny skies, high 44 (28)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 50 (41)

Friday: Scattered rain showers, high 51 (38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We are waking up to a cold moving through Ohio. Chilly air will settle in over the next couple of days. Monday will have a few tiny chances for snow flurries both early in the morning. Very little warming is expected throughout the day. Temperatures will barely move from the low 30s in the morning to the mid 30s in the afternoon. Winds will stay fairly breezy as well with gusts over 20 mph. Wind chills will stay in the 20s during the day.

Overnight there will be a few more chances for snow flurries, but the bigger story is that we will see temperatures falling to the low 20s in Columbus and upper teens in the rural areas. Wind speeds will calm down a little bit, but wind chills will still be close to the single digits in some areas.

Tuesday remains cold as temperatures are expected to remain below the freezing point during the entire day. This will all be under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night will be another night with temps in the low 20s. These will be the only two days with temperatures this cold.

We will begin a very slow warm up by the end of the work week that will bring us back up to normal highs to wrap up the month of November. The warming trend continues into the start of December starting the month in the 50s. By Friday another system is expected to arrive that will bring more rain to central Ohio. Rain chances will last through the weekend.

-Bryan