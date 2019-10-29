Chilling changes for the mid-week & Halloween

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, mild, low 49

Wednesday: Cloudy, rain later, high 65

Thursday: On & off rain, then rain & windy with front, high 63

Friday: Blustery start, clearing skies, high 47

Saturday: Freezing start, clouds return slowly, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a seasonal day with lots of clouds and temps near normal. The frontal boundary drifted to the east and kept 70s to our east. Tonight we will not see much of a cool down, with clouds and lows dropping into the middle to upper 40s (above normal).

Wednesday we will be watching as a low will work its way north, and will bring temps back above normal before the rain starts to move back in during the day on Wednesday. There will be periods of moderate to heavy rain possible late on Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Temps will remain well above normal Wednesday night with lows in the upper 50s. Halloween Thursday will be an interesting day as a cold front will work into our area.

Temps will climb Thursday into the lower to middle 60s ahead of the cold front, which will bring periods of heavy rainfall, and then falling temps and gusty wind late.

For the Trick or Treat forecast, it appears the front may be just pushing into our eastern counties by the start (approx 6pm for most towns). This will mean, the heaviest rain will be east, but rain will still be in the forecast. Also, temps will be falling through the 50s during the ToT hours.

I expect the winds to shift from the southwest to the west during the afternoon and evening, with gusts easily in excess of 30 mph.

Winds should gust into the 40s overnight Thursday before slackening off Friday morning. Friday will remain chilly with highs only in the upper 40s. This means for the Football Friday Nite games we will have our first real chilly night with temps falling into the 30s by the end of the games!!!

Saturday should see our first area-wide freeze with temps near 32 or colder in most of our area. We will see clouds increasing during the afternoon on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Even with clouds Saturday night, the night will be long and cold with lows at or below freezing again. On Sunday we will see some clearing through the day with highs in the upper 40s.

Monday and Tuesday will see some temperature relief as readings will climb back up into the mid to upper 50s with sunshine on Monday and clouds returning Tuesday ahead of our next mid-week front.

-Dave