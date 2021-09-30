QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few clouds, low 49

Friday: Some clouds, high 77

Saturday: Clouds later, rain at night, high 77

Sunday: Showers likely, few rumbles, high 73

Monday: Showers likely, breezy, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

Another nearly perfect day today, with some high clouds drifting back in, highs still above normal in the middle to upper 70s. A few clouds will stick around overnight with lows in the middle to upper 40s overnight. We will still have some clouds on Friday with numbers back into the upper 70s.

Great weather for the FFN games Friday night again, with readings in the 60s generally. We will see a nice start on Saturday with clouds increasing from the west during the day and highs in the upper 70s. It appears clouds will increase more later in the day on Saturday, and rain will return closer to midnight overnight.

Sunday looks to be the worse/wetter of the two weekend days as showers will be likely with some afternoon rumbles possible and highs in the lower 70s. Rain showers will still be likely on Monday with highs in the lower 70s. We will be stuck in an unsettled weather pattern for much of next week.

This means we will have a lower chance of showers on Tuesday, with highs in the lower 70s. We will have a very slim chance of showers on Wednesday with highs back in the middle 70s. Rain showers will increase slightly on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s.

-Dave