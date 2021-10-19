QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Sct’d clouds early, clearing, nice, low 47

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, clouds late, rain overnight into Thursday, high 74

Thursday: Rain showers, breezy at times, cold front, high 68

Friday: Mainly cloudy, isolated light showers, high 60

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, chance of sprinkles, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been another beautiful day today with temps back into the lower 70s. We will see scattered clouds increase this evening before midnight, with clearing skies overnight, and lows in the mid to upper 40s. We will see another fair start on Wednesday with temps about 3-5 degrees above normal in the mid to upper 40s. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, with a few more clouds late in the day with highs in the middle 70s, nearly 10 degrees above normal.

Do not get to comfortable with these temps, as a cold front will push in for Thursday. This will mean increased clouds overnight Wednesday to Thursday with a few isolated showers just after midnight, with better chances of rain by Thursday morning, and the cold front will arrive late-day Thursday. We will have isolated showers around ahead of the front with temps in the upper 60s.

Behind the front, we will see breezy conditions and temps barely getting to 60 by Friday with a few isolated showers possible. We will have a few stray showers still possible on Friday night for Football Friday Nite with temps in the 50s generally during the games.

I expect a few sprinkles around on a mostly cloudy day on Saturday with highs near 60 still. We will see highs in the lower 60s on Sunday with a few showers to the west and mainly cloudy skies around the area. We will see rain showers increase overnight Sunday night into Monday morning.

Monday afternoon expect some clearing and seasonal temps in the lower 60s. More sunshine is expected on Tuesday with highs in the middle 60s.

-Dave