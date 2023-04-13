QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 53

Friday: PM showers, high 78

Saturday: Later showers, high 77

Sunday: Chance of showers/storms, high 72

Monday: Early showers, much cooler, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday evening!

Temperatures still plan on staying well above average for this time of year. We’ll make it back to the mid to upper 70s through the start of the weekend.

We won’t see as much sunshine though. Clouds start building on Friday. By the evening, we could see some isolated showers move in.

Rain chances continue to build through the weekend. For the OSU Buckeyes Spring Game on Saturday, we’ll start off dry. By the time the game wraps up around Saturday evening, we could see a better chance for more pop-up showers.

A cold front rolls through on Sunday. That’s when we see the bulk of our wet weather in the short term. Rain will be relatively steady throughout the day and some thunderstorms could even develop.

Heading into the start of next week, rain will begin to taper away with just some showers leftover for the start of Monday. The bigger change for next week comes with the temperatures. We fall from the 70s on Sunday to the lower 50s by Monday.

A slow recovery for the rest of next week as skies dry out and temperatures build back up!

-Joe