Chance of showers and snow showers on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy skies, low 30

Tuesday: Chance wet snow showers, and patchy drizzle, high 38

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high 38

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 38

Friday: Still cloudy, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

Cloudy skies will be the rule this evening, we will see our temps fall slowly this evening. We will see readings around freezing at midnight tonight under cloudy skies. The good thing about clouds right now will keep our temps in check, as we will only drop to the lower 30s tonight with normals in the lower 30s.

On Tuesday we will watch a weak upper level disturbance moving across our area. This will bring a chance of light precip. during the day on Tuesday with light flurries possible in the western part of the state, and moving across the state during the day. This will bring some minor accumulation in grassy surfaces in the northwest.

By the afternoon, expect some changeover to light drizzle with some wet flurries mixed in. Expect most of the roads to remain wet, but we could see some minor accumulations of mainly a half inch or less in grassy surfaces. It still appears that near the Bellefontaine ridge we could see the higher totals, and then off to the east by the end of the day tomorrow.

Tomorrow night we will see scattered snow showers as temps fall back to the lower 30s. Wednesday clouds will remain the rule with highs in the upper 30s, near normal. On Thursday we will see rather cloudy skies again with highs in the upper 30s.

Friday temps will remain near normal with rather cloudy skies. We will see a weekend system pass to our south. Temps will turn down a degree or two for the weekend with rather cloudy skies and highs in the middle 30s.

I expect this pattern will continue into early next week with temps in the upper 30s with mixed clouds next Monday.

-Dave