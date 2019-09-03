Chance of rain overnight with a cold front

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, chance of showers and a storm or two overnight, low 68

Wednesday: Showers end/move out early, clearing skies, high 80

Thursday: Brisk start, mainly sunny, high 75

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 78

Saturday: Mixed clouds, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a beautiful day today with plenty of sunshine and some clouds and highs in the lower to middle 80s. This evening will see clouds starting to increase from the northwest.

After midnight tonight the cold front will enter the state, we will continue to watch any storms that develop in Indiana as they will move into our area, but will be falling apart as they do so. Still I think we will have a chance of showers or a few isolated rumbles late overnight to near daybreak.

The Storm Prediction Center has the northwest half of the state under a marginal to slight risk for a few isolated severe storms overnight, with gusty winds as the main threat. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Wednesday will start clearing by mid morning and temps will top near 80 again. Wednesday night the cooler air will move into our backyard with temps dropping into the lower to middle 50s.

Thursday expect mostly sunny skies and a cooler day with highs in the middle 70s. Thursday night will be even cooler with lows in the upper 40s to low to mid 50s.

Friday should be quite nice with highs in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies, and clouds late. Should be great weather for football Friday night too! A weak front will push through early on Saturday with highs reaching into the upper 70s.

Saturday night lows will fall back into the middle 50s, with a good deal of clouds, and by Sunday we will have highs back into the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. I expect that we will have another weak chance of showers on Monday with highs in the middle 70s.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer ahead of a cold front with highs into the lower 80s with a mix of clouds.

-Dave