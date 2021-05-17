Chance for showers ahead of much warmer temperatures

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, light afternoon showers. High 67

Tonight: Light scattered evening showers, then mostly cloudy. Low 56

Tuesday: Few showers, slight chance for thunderstorms. High 77

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warmer, few pop-ups possible. High 83 (58)

Thursday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High: 85 (61)

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 87 (62)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

We’re starting off the week with clouds, showers and below normal temperatures. But, much warmer weather will move in for the rest of the week.

As a warm front continues to lift into the area, we’ll see a southeast breeze bring in more moisture, resulting in some afternoon showers. Temperatures will stay below normal for this time of year and only climb into the mid to upper 60s.

This evening, showers will wrap up and we’ll be left with a cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay mild and only fall down to the mid 50s.

Tomorrow, we’ll watch for more showers and even the chance for some afternoon thunderstorms. Despite the chance for some wet weather, temperatures will climb into the mid 70s, which is just a touch above normal for this time of year.

This will just be the start of a big warm-up heading our way. By the end of the week, high pressure will take charge adding in some sunshine, drier weather and aiding in bringing temperatures up to the mid to upper 80s, which is more than 10 degrees above normal.

Have a great day!

-Liz