QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, high 43

Tonight: Chance for showers late, low 32

Wednesday: Morning showers, then clearing, high 48

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 53

Friday: Cloudy start followed by afternoon rain changing to a wintry mix, high 51

Saturday: Morning snow showers, then mostly cloudy and cold, high 27

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Tuesday!

It was a dry but chilly day ahead of a chance for showers tonight and seasonal temperatures tomorrow.

As high pressure moves to the east, we’re making room for showers that will build in to the south. We’ll stay dry, cool and cloudy through the evening ahead of rain that moves in after midnight.

Rain showers will continue to move in from the south and mix with a few snow flakes early Wednesday morning as low temperatures fall to around freezing.

Wednesday, we’ll see a few light showers through the morning drive. While these showers will start as a light wintry mix, we are not expecting any accumulating snow. We’ll see the mix transition back over to light rainfall by around 9 a.m., the showers will continue to clear out and move to the east by noon. Through the afternoon, clouds will start to clear and a few peeks of sunshine which will help temperatures to climb to the mid to upper 40s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Thursday into Friday morning, we’ll stay ahead of a strong cold front. This will open up the window for some sunshine and highs in the 50s Thursday ahead of increasing clouds Friday ahead of rain.

Have a great rest of your day!

-Liz