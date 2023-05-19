QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Late storms, high 77

Tonight: Rain and storms, low 56

Saturday: Early rain, high 68

Sunday: Sunshine returns, high 75

Monday: More sunshine, high 76

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday afternoon!

Clouds and a couple of sprinkles have moved in for Friday, but more wet weather is on the way. Temperatures will still make it to the mid to upper 70s, despite the amount of clouds that we will have.

An incoming cold front brings some scattered showers starting Friday evening. Most of the rain and storms will hold off until Friday night. Right before midnight, heavier showers and storms will move through from the west along the main line of the front. Rain showers still last into Saturday morning. The good news is that most of that wet weather will dry out by the time we get to Saturday afternoon, so better weather is in store.

Temperatures will take a pretty decent hit from this cold front. We go from the upper 70s on Friday to the upper 60s on Saturday. Sunny skies last us through the rest of the weekend. We also warm back up fairly quickly. Temperatures are back in the mid 70s on Sunday.

We’re in store for a very long stretch of sunshine going through the last full week of May. Sunshine lasts us from the end of the weekend through the end of the work week. We still may see a few clouds move through, but not enough to block out any sunshine.

Temperatures will warm well above average for this time of year. While we normally spend these days in the mid to upper 70s, we’ll be making it to the mid to low 80s by the middle of next week!

-Joe