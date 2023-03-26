Powerful low presSure that brought 50 to 60 mph winds on Saturday afternoon is over Quebec, with clearing skies and cooler weather returning to the reigon.

High pressure south of the region will provide a good deal of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 50s, with some patchy clouds across the northern part of the state.

Clouds will increase overnight, holding readings in the 40s. Look for rain to move in toward daybreak and a wet Monday morning commute. A cold front will pass through around middaay, followed by cooler weather through midweek.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and scattered showers, possibly mixed with a few snowflakes. Temperatures will hover in the brisk 40s. A freeze will occur early Wednesday, as lows dip into the mid- to upper 20s.

Temperatures will rebound into the 50s later in the week. The next chance for rain will come on Friday, lingering into early Saturday.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, tranquil. High 57

Tonight: Clouds increase, rain late. Low 41

Monday: Morning rain, some breaks p.m. High 53

Tuesday: Early clouds, sprinkle, clearing, cool. High 48 (35)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 52 (29)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 58 (36)

Friday: Showers, storm. High 64 (46)

Saturday: Rain early, cooler. High 54 (45)

Sunday: Sunny. High 53 (32)