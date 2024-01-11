QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Iso. AM shower, partly sunny, high 41

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 29

Friday: Rain, windy, high 48

Saturday: Sct’d snow showers, windy, high 30

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, high 22

Monday: Flurries, cold wind chills, high 20

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

Today marks the best, and calmest day of the next 7. Outside of an isolated morning snow shower, we’ll be mainly dry, with partly sunny skies into the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower 40s, with breezy conditions.

By Friday, the rain returns. Most of this looks to hold off until the early afternoon. From that point on, we’ll be looking at widespread rain, with windy conditions. Highs top out in the upper 40s. Winds especially pick up Friday night into Saturday, which is also when we see the rain transition to snow.

Expect scattered snow showers through about the first half of Saturday. Highs cool back below freezing, but feel even colder with a very strong, gusty wind.

By Sunday, arctic air starts to filter in. Expect highs in the low 20s, with wind chills in the single digits. Could also see a few flurries Sunday.

Expect flurries Monday as well, with single digit and below zero wind chills lingering through at least the middle of next week.

-McKenna