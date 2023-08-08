QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing skies, high 82

Tonight: Stray shower, low 64

Wednesday: Clouds increase, late shower, high 84

Thursday: Scattered showers & storms, high 81

Friday: Partly cloudy, late rain, high 84

Saturday: Few storms, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday afternoon!

After a couple rounds of some stronger thunderstorms on Monday, skies have certainly calmed down heading into Tuesday. We’re catching a little more sunshine, humidity is low, but winds are still a little breezy out of the west. The good news is we can keep most of this trend going for a little while longer.

Clouds move in and out of our skies throughout the rest of the day. By Tuesday evening, a little closer to sundown, a couple of very stray showers move in for areas south of I-70. Rain chances are certainly not as high as Monday. We may only get one or two to move through heading into the rest of the overnight period.

Skies remain calm and clear through the first part of Wednesday. By the evening, showers start to push back in. Rain chances spike dramatically overnight into Thursday as a system tracks through the Midwest. Wet weather is not expected to last forever as we shape up for a nicer start by Friday.

A little bit of rain and a couple of storms pass through to start off the weekend on Saturday, but Sunday will look nicer with clearing skies. Temperatures all the way through next week will bounce back and forth between the mid to lower 80s.

-Joe