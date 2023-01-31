QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Slow clearing, chilly, low 14

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 30

Thursday: Clouds increase, high 40

Friday: Partly cloudy, colder, high 23

Saturday: Chilly start, mixed clouds, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been a chilly day to close the month with highs only in the middle to upper 20s. We will see skies slowly clearing tonight, and with rather dry air in place, I do expect lows to dip into the lower to middle teens. This will make it the coldest night of the year, so far.

Wednesday expect clouds to continue to slowly thin through the day as high temps will push back up near 30. We will see skies start off with less clouds early on Thursday with temps near 20, and clouds will increase ahead of a dry cold front. This approach of this front will bring up a southerly flow, so highs will be near 40.

The front will pass dry Thursday night, and lows will fall into the middle to upper teens for Friday. Skies will clear, but colder high pressure will nudge in and temps will struggle into the lower to middle 20s on Friday. The weekend will start with the coldest air of the entire year on Saturday with lows in the upper single digits to lower teens.

We will see a mix of clouds on Saturday with temps getting back into the middle 30s. A warm front will pass through Saturday night with not much drop in temps, we will warm back into the middle to upper 40s on Sunday under mostly cloudy skies.

The warmer air will continue into early next week as temps will be in the upper 40s on Monday, and into the lower 50s by Tuesday with a chance of showers ahead of our next front. It is possible Tuesday ends up being even warmer if that front pushes a bit faster into our area and digs more of a southerly flow ahead of it.

-Dave