QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Slow clearing, seasonal night, low 23

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 43

Sunday: Few clouds, high 51

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 53

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with more clouds late, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a much cooler, but still above normal day today with us socked into the clouds through the day with highs in the lower 40s. Clouds will slowly thin out overnight, and allow our temps to fall back to near normal in the middle to lower 20s to start the day on Saturday.

Saturday should end up being a pretty nice day with plenty of sunshine and temps back above normal in the lower 40s. We will enjoy another crisp start on Sunday, with a nice recovery back to near 50 with more clouds in our southeast late in the day. Temps will remain mild for early and middle of next week.

Highs on Monday will be in the lower 50s with partly cloudy skies. More clouds are expected through the day on Tuesday, with a chance of showers at night with highs in the middle 50s. Warmer air will follow the showers Tuesday night, as we will turn breezy to windy, and warm on Wednesday with highs back into the middle 60s.

Rain chances will be on and off on a breezy and warm Thursday next week ahead of the cold front with highs remaining in the lower to middle 60s with the front pushing through later. Behind the front we will see a cloudy and breezy day for next Friday with highs barely into the middle 30s.

-Dave