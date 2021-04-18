Brighter Sunday, more seasonable, before midweek cold snap

A large southward in the upper-level flow makes it feel more like fall than spring. High pressure ridging north will provide more sunshine through the day, with some afternoon clouds.

A weak disturbance will kick off a few showers for the second day in a row, but this time mainly affecting eastern portions of the state. Some clearing overnight will allow temperatures to dip into the upper 30s again Monday morning.

A little warmer weather and a light southerly flow will boost readings back to seasonal levels and even above normal Monday and Tuesday, with partly sunny skies.

However, a strong cold front will cross the state Tuesday night, with rain changing to snow before ending around Wednesday morning. Temperatures will plummet into the mid-30s during the morning commute and struggle to rise above 40 in the afternoon, with scattered snow flurries.

The weather looks to stay cool the remainder of the month, but with temperatures generally return to the 60s.

Forecast