QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 56

Wednesday: Clearing skies, high 79

Thursday: Few clouds, high 81

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 84

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been a cool and rather at times gray day today as an upper low has slowly churned across our area. This will be exiting to the east-northeast tonight and behind it will leave us with cooler, drier air and scattered clouds. Temps overnight will fall into the lower to middle 50s area-wide.

This will set us up for a nicer day on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70 to lower 80s with increasing sunshine through the day. With clear skies and little to no wind Wednesday night, we might have some patchy fog mainly later with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday expect a weak front to wash out across the state. This at most will bring some scattered clouds, but the southerly flow should keep afternoon temps into the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine. I expect warmer temps on Friday with sunshine as the rule and highs in the middle 80s.

For the Football Friday Nite games expect temps near 80 at kickoff and dropping into the lower 70s by the tail end of the game under mostly clear skies. This will set us up for a beautiful weekend with lots of sunshine on Saturday and highs in the middle 80s. For the Buckeyes game, it will be a mild night with temps again in the lower 80s at kickoff.

Sunday should be an equally as awesome weekend day with plenty of sunshine and highs again in the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine. High pressure will continue to dominate our forecast into early next week with temps slowly climbing as things dry out even more. We should see highs in the mid to upper 80s on Monday, and into the upper 80s on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.

-Dave