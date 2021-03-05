Bright weekend, with warming temps, rain showers back in forecast

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, light breeze, low 24

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 42

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 45

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 55

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 61

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It was a cool day today, with highs about 5 off the normal for this time of the year. Mainly clear skies and dry air will set the stage for a chilly night tonight again with lows in the middle 20s. We will see a light breeze dropping wind chills to near 20°.

Saturday will start off with mostly sunny skies, and become mainly sunny with temps near today’s readings in the lower 40s. Sunday expect a bit of a warm-up closer to normal in the middle 40s with plenty of sunshine.

Monday and Tuesday next week, the winds will shift around to a more southerly, to southwesterly direction. This will bring temps up, into the mid 50s on Monday with plenty of sunshine, and highs in the lower 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday we will see clouds increasing ahead of a slow moving cold front. Rain showers will move in Wednesday night, but not before the warmest day of the year with highs in the middle 60s.

Thursday expect on and off rain showers through the day, but still we will have a Spring-like feel with morning lows near 50 and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. The front will slowly sag south, so this will keep rain showers in the forecast for Friday as well with highs in the middle 50s.

-Dave