High pressure will provide another day of sunshine and mild temperatures, with readings approaching 50 degrees after a cold start in thee 20s.

We will see a mix of clouds and sun on Monday, with a weak cold front crossing the state early in the day. Readings will top out in the low 50s.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday, with few showers overnight. Wednesday will be unseasonably warm, as temperatures climb into the 60s for the second time in less than a week. A storm in the southwest will bring rain and rumbles of thunder Thursday.

Much colder air returns on Friday, with gusty winds and a few flurries.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 52

Tonight: Mainly clear, chilly. Low: 29

Monday: Partly sunny. High 53

Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers at night. High 54 (29)

Wednesday: Early clouds, sun, warmer. High 68 (49)

Thursday: Rain, rumbles. High 63 (51)

Friday: Cloudy, blustery colder. High 35 (31)

Saturday: Sunny. High 42 (22)