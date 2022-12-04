High pressure will drift across the region, providing mostly sunny skies. After a cold start in the low 20s this morning, readings will only reach the 30s, with light winds.

The weather tonight will be cold again, under mostly clear skies and with little wind. Morning lows will again dip into the low to mid-20s.

Dry conditions will continue on Monday in a southerly flow, with high pressure moving to the east. Clouds will thicken ahead of a southern system that will bring a few periods of rain Monday night and Tuesday.

Low pressure will move across Indiana Tuesday, with rain lingering into early Wednesday. Temperatures will stay on the mild side, topping out in the low 50s, before winds turn northerly midweek and high pressure builds in the Upper Midwest to the Great Lakes.

Another Pacific disturbance will swing eastward later in the week, bringing showers on Thursday into Friday, followed by blustery and colder weather.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, crisp. High 39

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 26

Monday: Partly sunny, milder High 50

Tuesday: Light rain at times. High: 53 (43)

Wednesday: Rain early, cloudy and breezy. High 58, falling to 43

Thursday: Showers return. High 46 (39)

Friday: Few showers, windy, colder. High 42 (37)

Saturday: Cloudy. High 45 (33)