QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Sprinkles early, some clearing later, low 39

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 64

Saturday: Mixed clouds, high 66

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 64

Monday: More clouds, showers, late, high 52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a chillier day today, with scattered clouds and a breeze through the day. Dry air is in place across much of the area. We are still seeing some very light rain showers moving across Indiana, and we might see one or two of these very isolated light showers hit the ground this evening. Temps will fall back into the upper 40s by midnight, and upper 30s overnight.

Clouds will go from thicker early, to thinning late toward morning on Friday. Friday will see clearing skies with highs back in the lower to middle 60s with breezy conditions at times. It will set up for another dry, but cool Football Friday Nite. Temps should be in the upper 50s at kickoff and dropping to the upper 40s by the end of the game.

The breeze during the game will drop feels like temps into the middle to lower 40s late. The weekend will see a weak front push through on early Saturday. This could scare up a stray shower or two early morning Saturday. Behind the front, drier, but not much cooler air arrives for Sunday.

Mainly because sunshine will return on Sunday, temps will only fall to the lower to middle 60s. Expect more clouds and colder air for Monday behind another shot of colder air. Partly sunny skies will be expected on Monday with showers late, highs will only be in the lower 50s.

Tuesday will easily be the coldest day of the season so far, with highs only in the upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies. This would make it a top 10 coldest afternoon for the date (the record is a high of only 38° in 1972). Still with normal highs in the low to mid 60s, this would put the high roughly 15 degrees below normal.

We will be stuck in a cold airmass on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 50s on Wednesday and back into the upper 50s on Thursday. Overall next week is going to be more of a November-like week.

-Dave