QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, cool, low 18

Today: Clouds early, some late day sunshine, high 38

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 23

Wednesday: Sunshine early, clouds increase, high 41

Thursday: Rain showers on and off, high 44

Friday: Snow, wind, falling temps, cold, daytime high 23 & falling

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cold and breezy

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

It’s another chilly start to the day ahead of a brief warming trend and much colder temperatures by Christmas.

Clouds will break up some this afternoon as a weak cold front moves toward the area. Temperatures will be a little more seasonal and slowly climb into the upper 30s.

We’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky tonight as temperatures fall down tot the low to mid 20s, which is about 5 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

This will be followed by an even stronger system by the end of the week. Wednesday night into Thursday, showers will start to move in. These showers will start as a light rain and snow mixture, so watch for slick spots and plan for extra travel time through the morning. As a southerly breeze picks up, temperatures will climb to a high around 40 degrees as the mix changes to just rain by Thursday afternoon.

As temperatures drop Thursday night, showers will transition from rain to snow alongside a strong westerly breeze. Thanks to the shift in wind, temperatures will be much colder and fall from a morning high in the 20s to the teens by the afternoon.

Even colder temperatures will move in by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Early morning lows will fall to single digits, but with strong wind gusts reaching over 40 mph, could feel more like -10 to -15 degrees.

Keep checking in with NBC4 for the latest on the timing and amount of rain and snow we will see from this system, as well as updates on the dangerous cold heading in by the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz