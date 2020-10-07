Brief cooldown, then a warm-up ahead of the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy at times, low 46

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 70

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 77

Saturday: Clouds increase, mild, high 75

Sunday: Chance of showers, partly sunny, high 69

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

It has been a pretty much perfect October day today. We are watching as a weak, dry cold front is working its way through the state. It will bring our winds around to the north by tonight with temps falling back into the middle 50s by midnight, and dropping to the middle to lower 40s by daybreak under clear skies.

Thursday will be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs back near normal into the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will shift around to the south and temps will push back into the upper 70s on Friday. This will push our temps back into the upper 70s during the day with mostly sunny skies.

Expect temps in the 70s at kickoff on Friday, and dropping to the 60s during the games. Overnight we will see more clouds and lows only in the upper 50s. I expect that temps will rebound into the middle 70s on Saturday with increased clouds.

The clouds that start to blow in on Saturday will be on the northern fringe of what is left of Hurricane Delta. I expect that our best chances of rain associated with this remnant system will occur late Sunday and into early Monday. This should not be a significant rain event as we will have an active weather pattern that will scoot it out quick.

Highs on Sunday will top in the upper 60s, and we will remain in the lower 70s for Monday with slowly clearing skies late. We will have another quick moving weather system for Tuesday that will bring a quick chance of showers and highs in the lower 70s.

Behind this system we will see clearing skies, cooler temps, and highs in the middle 60s on Wednesday.

-Dave