QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mixed clouds, cooler, breezy, high 69

Tonight: Mainly clear, breezy, low 46

Friday: Sunny sky, high 75

Saturday: Few clouds, high 76

Sunday: Partly cloudy, stray shower SE, high 77

Monday: Mixed clouds, stray shower, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

Today marks are coolest day of the extended period, with daytime highs dropping back to the upper 60s in Columbus. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, and we’ll also be a bit breezy.

Expect clear skies overnight and into Friday morning, allowing for another steep drop in temperatures Friday morning. We start the day in the 40s, but by the afternoon, temperatures rebound into the middle 70s. Lots of sunshine on tap for Friday!

By Saturday, we’ll be looking at just a few more clouds, with temperatures sticking in the mid to upper 70s.

We continue to warm into Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. For Sunday, expect temperatures in the upper 70s, partly cloudy skies, and just a very stray shower, mainly to the southeast. Then for Monday, temperatures in the lower 80s, and a stray shower chance, mainly east.

The warming trend continues from there.

-McKenna